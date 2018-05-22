InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Bridge for Standing Water (LAX-909)

He created a prototype for the PUDDLE JUMPER to conveniently span an area of standing water. This provides safe passage for students, staff and other passersby. It replaces the unsafe practice of utilizing wooden pallets as pedestrian bridges. The invention is designed to enhance personal safety by reducing the risk of slips, falls and injuries. This helps to decrease the incidence of lawsuits. All of this offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-LAX-909, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

