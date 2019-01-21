InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Feature for Dry Barrel Fire Hydrants (TRO-108)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Without fully functioning fire hydrants, firefighters would be at a major disadvantage in saving lives and minimizing property damage. Fortunately, an inventor from Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, has devised a system that can keep hydrants in good repair even in the coldest weather.

He developed DBC (DRY BARREL CHECK) to assure that dry barrel fire hydrants are free of leaking water that could cause them to freeze. As such, it improves fire safety by keeping hydrants functional, particularly in subfreezing air temperatures. Designed to alert users when fire hydrants need service or repair to ensure fire safety and water quality, it saves time and effort.

At the same time, it allows for electronic collecting and saving of water level reference data and facilitates investigation of leaking hydrants and lead nearby water main/service lines. It also provides monitoring of fluctuating water table levels. In addition, it is convenient, efficient, user-friendly and versatile.

The inventor's safety concerns with dry barrel fire hydrants inspired the idea. "I wanted to create a safety portable device for installation on dry barrel fire hydrants to ensure fire safety and water quality, prevent water from seeping inside the barrel and freezing unnoticed," he said, "so the hydrants are functional for dispensing water."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TRO-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

