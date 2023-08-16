InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Feature for Firearms (CCT-4765)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new safety control feature to prevent the firing of a weapon by unauthorized individuals such as children," said an inventor, from North Bend, Ohio, "so I invented the SMART GRIP. My design would offer an improved alternative to using a mechanical key or combination lock device and it enables you to track the weapon if stolen via mobile app."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved security feature for firearms. In doing so, it prevents unauthorized individuals from discharging the weapon. As a result, it enhances safety and control. It also would notify the owner if the weapon was handled or stolen by an unauthorized person. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of firearms.

