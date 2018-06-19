InventHelp Inventor Develops SAFETY FORWARD (DPH-285)

The SAFETY FORWARD provides an effective way to indicate that a vehicle is decelerating or stopping. In doing so, it could help to prevent miscommunications and accidents. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, the SAFETY FORWARD is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "What makes my idea unique is the location of the indicator, which could increase safety and protection for drivers and pedestrians."

