InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Sensor for Firearms (TNO-168)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved safety sensor on firearms to increase safety and control," said an inventor, from Marrero, La., "so I invented the GUN SENSOR. My design would prevent children or other unauthorized individuals from firing the weapon."

The invention provides an effective control feature for firearms. In doing so, it allows only authorized individuals to discharge the firearm. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of firearms, law enforcement officials, etc.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

