InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for Railway Workers (LGI-2580)

He developed TRACK SAFETY TTIP to improve safety for transit workers by protecting them against being struck by an approaching train and injured or killed. It does so by alerting rail employees on the tracks of the impending danger and provides sufficient time to allow them to react and move to safety. As such, it affords peace of mind for safety-conscious railway employees. This innovative system is also reliable, easily interpreted from a distance and cost-effective. In addition, it is easy to install and use.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "During my experience as a transit worker, I saw too many co-workers killed on the job and wanted to find a way to prevent such tragedies," he said.

