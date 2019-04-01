InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for Semi-trucks (AAT-4266)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I thought there should be a way to help drivers remember to set the parking brake," said an inventor, from Dalton, Ga., "so I invented the patent pending RELI-A-BRAKE."

The invention provides an effective way to remind a truck driver to engage the parking brake upon parking. In doing so, it could help to prevent accidents caused by human error. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and professional truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that the parking brake is always set when parking a semi-truck."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4266, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

