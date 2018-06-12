The SANI SLEEVE provides a more effective way to clean and sanitize knives. In doing so, it eliminates the need to clean knives with a towel. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, the SANI SLEEVE is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and effort when cleaning kitchen knives."

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sani-sleeve-dph-329-300662165.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

