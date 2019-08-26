InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory for Bathrooms (FED-2082)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to keep the shower or sink clean without having to scrub it," said an inventor, from Lakewood, Wash., "so I invented the SANI-SAVER."

The invention provides a simple way to keep bathroom surfaces clean and sanitary and may reduce water pollution since users will not need to use chemical cleaning products. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly scrub and clean bathroom surfaces. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could increase sanitation in the bathroom as well as help save. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time when cleaning surfaces in the bathroom or kitchen."

