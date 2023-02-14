InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Classroom Environment to Enhance Safety (CHK-319)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there could be a safer classroom environment to protect students against microorganisms, viruses, germs, and bacteria," said an inventor, from Westchester, Ill., "so I invented the OC- POD. My design would provide teachers, parents, and children with added peace of mind, especially during the pandemic."

The patent-pending invention provides a sanitary germ-free, air-filtered enclosure for children to safely learn in any classroom setting. In doing so, it prevents the transfer of airborne or surface-contact contaminants to any student. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to assemble and use so it is ideal for schools.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-319, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp