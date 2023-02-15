InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Cover for Beverage Glass Rims (CSK-337)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a shield to protect your mouth from possible germs and bacteria that can accumulate on the rim of a beverage glass," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the LIP LID. My design enables you to enjoy your drink in a safe and sanitary manner."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective cover for the rim of a beverage glass. In doing so, it helps prevent the transference of germs, bacteria, and potential viruses. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for eating and drinking establishments, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-337, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp