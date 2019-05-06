InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Fitness Accessory (FRO-686)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more sanitary way to work out at the gym," said an inventor, from Exeter, Calif., "so I invented the patent pending GYM SPOTTER."

The invention helps to prevent the transfer of sweat and germs when utilizing commercial fitness equipment. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using disinfectant wipes to clean gym equipment. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances sanitation and safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, commercial gyms and fitness centers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a convenient way to ensure that gym equipment is clean and sanitary."

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FRO-686, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

