InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Sponge Holder for Kitchens (CHK-315)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a sanitary way to wash dishes by using a dedicated sponge for pots/pans, glasses, plates, and stove cleaning," said an inventor, from Woodrich, Ill., "so I invented the MAYBASH. My design also enables you to air dry sponges in an orderly manner when not in use."

The invention provides a more sanitary method of storing and utilizing kitchen sponges. In doing so, it could help to reduce the transfer of germs in any kitchen and on various surfaces. It also helps keep sponges dry, clean, and orderly and it could improve sanitary conditions in the kitchen. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-315, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp