InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing System for Shopping Carts (SDB-1750)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an efficient and effective system for sanitizing shopping carts," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the CART WASH. My design would help to prevent the transfer of germs and viruses between users of shopping carts."

The invention provides improved sanitary conditions when using a shopping cart. In doing so, it ensures that carts are clean and sanitized. As a result, it provides added peace of mind and it eliminates the need to manually clean carts with a disinfecting wipe or spray. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for shopping centers, grocery stores, retail establishments, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1750, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp