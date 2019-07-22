InventHelp Inventor Develops School Bus Virtual Reality Entertainment (TRO-154)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Pickering, Ontario, Canada has developed the AUTOKIDZ, a virtual reality system for motor vehicles, like buses. It enables passengers to experience real life images and sensations created by virtual reality while traveling on an actual moving school bus or even an automobile. There is a patent pending on this invention.

"I saw an opportunity to enhance the virtual reality experience. I thought it would be fun to share virtual reality with others in the same space. This would make it more exciting and allow for bonding," said the inventor. The AUTOKIDZ offers entertainment and education value to school bus passengers. This captivating VR system may eliminate a dull and uninteresting ride to and from school. It allows children to seemingly explore new countries and visit historical sites. In addition, it may help improve bonding amongst schoolmates. While ideal for school buses, this invention may also be used in conjunction with charter buses, entertainment businesses and transportation companies. It can be retrofitted to existing vehicles and may also be integrated into new vehicle production as optional equipment.

