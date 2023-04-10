InventHelp Inventor Develops Screenless Smart Car Audio System With Direct App Access (CTK-8069)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have an automotive business that deals with automotive electronics and add-ons. I thought there should be a means for customers to use their smart devices when upgrading their audio systems so that only one simple and familiar screen needs to be operated," said an inventor, from Alcester, S.D., "so I invented the SMART CAR AUDIO SYSTEM WITH DIRECT APP ACCESS. My design eliminates the need to use two separate screens, which can be annoying and distracting."

The patent-pending invention provides improved automotive audio capabilities for motorists. In doing so, it eliminates the need to change from a smart device menu to radio menus. As a result, it reduces distractions and it increases convenience, safety, and security. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-8069, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

