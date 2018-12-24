InventHelp Inventor Develops Seat Cover for Personal Water Craft (CNC-333)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Troy, N.C., has developed the SPORT UTILITY SEAT PROTECTOR, a new accessory for use on personal water crafts (PWCs), motorcycles, ATVs, etc.

"The seat on my personal water craft was too hot to use due to sun exposure. I had to pour a bucket of smelly lake water on top of it to cool it down. My invention will solve this problem as well as others," said the inventor. The SPORT UTILITY SEAT PROTECTOR provides protection for the seat of a personal water craft or outer outdoor vehicles with a seat exposed to the elements. It will keep the seat cool when parked or docked in the hot sun. This will, in turn, enhance comfort when enjoying a day in the sun. In the winter it would quickly remove snow also from snowmobiles, ATVs or motorcycles. It also prevents the material from fading or cracking due to sun exposure. This cover is simple to apply and remove. It will roll into a compact state for easy storage and portability. Finally, it is producible in various sizes and colors, and can also be customized with logos, initials, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-333, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

