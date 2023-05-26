InventHelp Inventor Develops Secondary Filtration System for Swimming Pools (TRO-884)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an innovative supplemental filter for swimming pools," said an inventor, from Mount Brydges, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the POOL SAVIOR. My design would eliminate the need to discharge backwash water from a sand filter onto the ground or lawn surrounding a swimming pool, which would ultimately benefit the environment."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to filter and reuse backwashed water from a swimming pool's filter. In doing so, it can be used to remove dirt, debris, and other such material from the media. It also eliminates the need to discharge contaminated backwash water into sewers, storm drains or creeks and it helps prevent the water from being wasted. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pool owners.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-884, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

