InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Bucket Mount for Pickup Trucks (ASP-279)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to secure a 5-gallon bucket full of tools or supplies in the back of a pickup truck," said an inventor, from Temple, Texas, "so I invented the BUCKET BUDDY. My design prevents spills, rolling items and potential damage."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to transport a 5-gallon bucket or container in a truck bed. In doing so, it ensures that stored items remain restrained and immobilized. As a result, it prevents the bucket from shifting or spilling during transport. It also increases convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pickup truck owners, contractors, trade workers, baseball coaches, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ASP-279, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

