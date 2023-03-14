InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Electrode Garment (AJD-106)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I'm a surgeon and wanted to create a garment to maintain proper electrode contact with the skin when monitoring the heart," said an inventor, from Stone Mountain, Ga., "so I invented the ECG Electrode Vest. My design prevents electrodes from becoming loose even when sleeping or engaging in normal activities."

The patent-pending invention ensures a continuous good recording of an ECG for hours or days. In doing so, it maintains electrode contact with the skin without the use of adhesive tape. As a result, it enables the patient to engage in their normal activities. It also helps to prevent electrodes from moving and allergic reactions caused by tape. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals who have cardiovascular disease, medical facilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

