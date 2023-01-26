InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Public Bike Rack (TRO-780)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and secure bike rack for use in public places," said an inventor, from Osoyoos, BC, Canada, "so I invented the SAFE RACK. My design would eliminate the need for a cyclist to carry a heavy cable, chain or lock for securing a bike."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative design for a public bike rack. In doing so, it helps prevent the theft of bicycles in public places. As a result, it increases security and convenience. It also could provide an additional stream of revenue. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bicycle-friendly towns, cities, and municipalities.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-780, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

