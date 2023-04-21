InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Toilet Flange Bolt (CLR-171)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new hardware bolt to eliminate the common spinning and slippage issues associated with bolts used in securing a toilet fixture," said an inventor, from Grayslake, Ill., "so I invented the SECURE A BOLT. My design would enhance a plumber's ability to install a toilet fixture successfully. SECURE A BOLT makes disassembling a breeze. Its unique design will stop bolt cutting."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized hardware bolt or fastener for use with any standard plastic toilet mounting flange. In doing so, it prevents spinning bolts. It also eliminates the hassle of bolts slipping through the holes in the mounting flange is eliminated. The invention features a durable easy to install design. It is ideal for plumbers, contractors, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. A prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

