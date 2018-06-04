InventHelp Inventor Develops Shirt Collar Liner (ALL-1401)

He developed a prototype for CLEAN COLLAR to protect the inside of a shirt collar against perspiration, dirt and oils and prevent stains and odor. At the same time, it reduces wear and tear to the shirt collar fabric, improving the appearance of the shirt and its wearer. Furthermore, it saves on shirt laundering, dry cleaning and replacement expense. This unique accessory is also easy to apply, remove and replace. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "My collared business shirts would look dirty or dingy around the neck after very few washes resulting in my purchasing new shirts sooner than I would have liked," he said.

