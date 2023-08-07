InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower Attachment to Conserve Water (ASP-213)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to temporarily turn off the shower water without having to reset the temperature," said an inventor, from Austin, Texas, "so I invented THE SHOWER FLOW STOP & GO. My design would help to limit the amount of water used when taking a shower."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective shower attachment for conserving water. In doing so, it prevents users from wasting water when taking a shower. As a result, it could help to reduce water bills and it would not require a plumber or professional for installation. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, hotels, motels, mobile homeowners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

