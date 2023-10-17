InventHelp Inventor Develops Small Currency/Money Sanitizing Machine (HAD-247)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to clean and sanitize currency or coins to prevent the transfer of surface-contact contaminants between consumers and workers," said an inventor, from Miramar, Fla., "so I invented the MONEY SANITIZER. My design offers an alternative to cleansing money with traditional disinfectant products and it also enables the user to easily count money and detect counterfeit bills."

The invention provides an effective way to sanitize money/currency. In doing so, it helps kill microorganisms, viruses, germs, and bacteria. It also can be used to count and detect counterfeit currency. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for retail establishments, banks, businesses, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-247, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

