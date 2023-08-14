InventHelp Inventor Develops Smaller Electronic Keyboard (TLS-331)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide individuals who enjoy playing music on an electronic keyboard with the option of having a smaller version," said an inventor, from Tallahassee, Fla., "so I invented the ROLLING KEYBOARD. My design would be perfect for traveling or playing in small living areas."

The invention provides a smaller design for an electronic keyboard. In doing so, it would take up less space and it would be easier to travel with. It also would provide the enjoyment and benefits of playing an instrument. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for individuals interested in playing an electronic keyboard but do not want a full-size version.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-331, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp