InventHelp Inventor Develops SMART CABLE (JMC-2073)

The SMART CABLE provides an effective way to play music in a car while charging a smart phone. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional chargers. As a result, it eliminates hassles and frustrations and it enhances entertainment. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for smart phone and vehicle owners. Additionally, the SMART CABLE is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers added convenience and entertainment for the owners of newer smart phones."

