InventHelp Inventor Develops SMART CABLE (JMC-2073)

News provided by

InventHelp

11:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there needed to be a way to enjoy our favorite music playlists in the car while charging a smart phone," said one of two inventors, from Natchitoches, La., "so we invented the SMART CABLE."

The SMART CABLE provides an effective way to play music in a car while charging a smart phone. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional chargers. As a result, it eliminates hassles and frustrations and it enhances entertainment. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for smart phone and vehicle owners. Additionally, the SMART CABLE is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers added convenience and entertainment for the owners of newer smart phones."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-JMC-2073, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-smart-cable-jmc-2073-300667347.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

Also from this source

12:30 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Holiday Light Display...

12:15 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops SAFETY FORWARD (DPH-285)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops SMART CABLE (JMC-2073)

News provided by

InventHelp

11:45 ET