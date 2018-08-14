InventHelp Inventor Develops SMART COFFEE MAKER (PIT-738)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to determine the freshness of a pot of coffee," said an inventor, from Canonsburg, Pa., "so I invented the SMART COFFEE MAKER."

The patent pending SMART COFFEE MAKER offers an improved alternative to traditional coffeemakers. In doing so, it eliminates the chances of drinking old or stale coffee. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households as well as businesses. Additionally, the SMART COFFEE MAKER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents an individual from accidentally drinking an old pot of coffee."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-738, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

