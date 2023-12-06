InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Illuminated Address Number Panel (BKC-120)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to assist guests, delivery drivers or first responders when identifying the premises location," said an inventor, from Lawrence, Mass., "so I invented THE LIGHTING IDEA. My design reduces delays and it could also be used for outdoor premises monitoring."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart design for an illuminated address number panel. In doing so, it enables users to easily identity the premises location. As a result, it could improve the timeliness and safety for guests, deliveries, or emergency public safety responses. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BKC-120, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

