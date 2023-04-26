InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Menu for Restaurants (DHM-649)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to revolutionize the hospitality service enterprise model by providing restaurant patrons with complete access to menu-based services and payment options right from their table," said an inventor, from Asheboro, N.C., "so I invented the SERVE YOU MENU. My design would be accessible to everyone including persons who speak various languages and those with vision, hearing, speech, or cognitive disabilities."

The patent-pending invention provides a hospitality table-based menu ordering system for restaurants. In doing so, it offers added convenience when ordering or paying for a meal. As a result, it increases accessibility for users and it could improve the customer service experience. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and related hospitality service establishments.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DHM-649, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp