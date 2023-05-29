InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Pill Organizer Box (SCO-310)

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to solve the problems of patients forgetting to take their medications or taking their medications too often," said an inventor, from Stockton, Calif., "so I invented the KEEP UP WITH MY PILLS. My design enables you to better organize and monitor pill taking to better comply with medication scheduling needs."

The invention provides a smart and secure medication dispensing apparatus. In doing so, it would control the dispensing of medication at specific times and dates. It also would document the patient's taking of medications. As a result, it increases organization, safety and security. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who take various medications.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-310, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp