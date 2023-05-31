InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Terrarium for Pet Reptiles (LJD-273)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My pet bearded dragon passed away from not having suitable environmental conditions. I thought there could be a better terrarium to control the warmth and humidity, watering, and other factors," said an inventor, from Fresh Meadows, N.Y., "so I invented THE EPIVIOS 1. My design could provide added comfort and safety for pet reptiles and convenience and peace of mind for pet owners."

The patent-pending invention provides an all-in-one smart design for a terrarium. In doing so, it offers automated climate control for the housing and care of pet reptiles. It also increases convenience when feeding and watering pet reptiles and it enables the pet owner to monitor the pet. The invention features an effective design that is easy to control and use so it is ideal for the owners of pet reptiles and other small animal pets. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-273, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

