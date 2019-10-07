InventHelp Inventor Develops Smoke-Free Enforcement Device (OCM-1342)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Northridge, Calif., has developed the patent pending SMOKE INDICATOR STRIP, a device that is used to serve as an indicator if an individual used smoking materials in a hotel room or rental vehicle.

"Most rooms and lodging places are smoke-free. The same policy applies to car rental agencies. However, many people violate this policy. My invention offers a means to monitor if patrons have smoked in these smoke-free areas," said the inventor.

The SMOKE INDICATOR STRIP detects if patrons violated their agreements by smoking in a room or rental vehicle. It provides the necessary evidence to enact a surcharge for the violation. It also serves as a deterrent to help prevent violations.

This device may help keep the integrity of a smoke-free policy. The device is easy to install and monitor, and will offer accurate results. The unit is low-cost and effective for the establishment, according to the inventor. Finally, it offers an effective, tamper-free design.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

