InventHelp Inventor Develops Snow Removal Device for Commercial Trucks (LCC-4077)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Bethlehem, Pa., wanted to create an easier way to remove snow from large trucks to prevent it from causing accidents on the road, so they invented the T S R (TRUCK SNOW REMOVAL).

The invention provides an improved way to clear snow from the roof of a large commercial truck or trailer. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually remove snow with a broom and ladder. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could provide added safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the trucking industry. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design could enhance safety and convenience for trucks and other drivers."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4077, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

