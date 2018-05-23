InventHelp Inventor Develops Sound-Control Drum Accessory (ROK-930)

"I wanted to develop a way to improve the sound quality of drums for both the audience and players. My invention results in a more punchy and controlled drum sound," said the inventor. The RING TONERS reduce levels of undesirable overtones emanating from drums. They make playing the kit more sonically appealing. These accessories provide a more controlled sound when "miking" a kit. Ultimately, they will help the drummer play tighter and more accurately. In addition to their main function, they can also temporarily repair broken drum heads, thus making them a welcome line of accessories to all drummers. It customizes drum heads for an original and unique, one-of-a-kind look.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-ROK-930, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

