He developed the BIN RAIL SYSTEM to neatly store items within an unfinished garage/space. The storage unit efficiently uses the space between 2x4 or 2x6 studs. It ensures that items remain organized and easy to find. The assembly features a visually appealing design. Additionally, it does not require permanent installation of horizontal storage bins, and requires only a hand driver or drill to install. This makes for easy setup for immediate use.



The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-673, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-space-saving-storage-solution-pit-673-300651235.html

