InventHelp Inventor Develops Specialized Cat Litter Box (IPL-852)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide cat owners with a systematic and automatic way of venting a cat litter box to outdoor, open areas to keep the interior of the home clean and smelling fresh," said an inventor, from Knightstown, Ind., "so I invented THE POTTY PATCH. My design would offer an alternative to using traditional litter boxes and litter."

The patent-pending invention provides a window-mounted litter box with washable litter. In doing so, it would discharge water and urine to the exterior of the home. As a result, it reduces odors and messes within the home and it eliminates the need to purchase and use heavy bags of clay litter products. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for the owners of cats.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-IPL-852, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp