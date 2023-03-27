InventHelp Inventor Develops Specialized Tool For Removing Hydraulic Lines (PDK-322)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was changing the hydraulic line on my engine with my daughter, and she was sprayed in the face with fluid," said an inventor from Tintah, Minn.,"so I invented the MORGAN HYDRAULIC TOOL as a way to solve that problem. My design would improve personal safety and avoid messy cleanups when working on hydraulic lines."

The invention provides an improved way for removing hydraulic lines. In doing so, it simplifies work and allows the mechanic or technician to be more productive. It is convenient, safe and effective to use. Additionally, this specialty tool keeps workers clean, dry, and could help to reduce labor time on repair projects.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp