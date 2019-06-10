InventHelp Inventor Develops Specially-Designed Coffee Mug with Enhanced Features (NJD-1923)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Lake Hiawatha, N.J., has developed the U CUP, a specially-designed coffee mug that features a means to keep coffee and other beverages at the appropriate temperature and appealing for a longer time period. It also includes many other novel, practical features.

"This idea has come to me in pieces over the years. I describe it as the ultimate cup, which makes it the ideal cup to use in any given situation. It offers convenience and practicality for users," said the inventor.

The U CUP provides a user with a hot beverage at any given moment of the day. It serves multiple purposes in addition to its purpose of holding a beverage. One of its features allows it to be easy to secure for on-the-go purposes.

It is lightweight and compact in size for easy portability and storage. This mug offers a sleek and modern design. It also features an eco-friendly, BPA-free design that is dishwasher-safe. This mug is durable for years of effective use. Additionally, the mug can be marketed and partnered with coffee companies and restaurants for refills.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1923, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

