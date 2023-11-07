InventHelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Pet Bowl (CTK-8115)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My German Shepherd would continually overturn and empty his water bowl and I found myself refilling the water bowl 5 to 10 times a day. I thought there could be a better design to prevent this from happening," said an inventor, from Midland, Texas, "so I invented the SIKAZWE DISPENSER. My device would prevent a dog from overturning a water or food bowl."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved water dispenser and case for pets. In doing so, it helps prevent the water bowl from being flipped or overturned. As a result, it reduces messes and waste and it helps ensure that the pet is properly hydrated. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

