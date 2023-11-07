InventHelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Pet Bowl (CTK-8115)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My German Shepherd would continually overturn and empty his water bowl and I found myself refilling the water bowl 5 to 10 times a day. I thought there could be a better design to prevent this from happening," said an inventor, from Midland, Texas, "so I invented the SIKAZWE DISPENSER. My device would prevent a dog from overturning a water or food bowl."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved water dispenser and case for pets. In doing so, it helps prevent the water bowl from being flipped or overturned. As a result, it reduces messes and waste and it helps ensure that the pet is properly hydrated. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-8115, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

