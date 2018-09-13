InventHelp Inventor Develops Specially-Designed Shirt (SUU-523)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Pevely, Mo., has developed the E-Z DRESS SHIRT, an improved dress shirt designed to provide easy access to the wearer's arms and shoulders. A prototype is available.

"I developed my invention due to personal experience. It can be frustrating for individuals to dress themselves after an injury, surgery or being elderly. My invention will ease the task of getting dressed for these individuals," said the inventor. The patent pending E-Z DRESS SHIRT provides clothing to individuals with limited range of movement in the upper body. It offers wearers comfort at an affordable price. This specially-designed shirt will save the wearer and caregiver time when dressing. This will, in turn, reduce the frustration often experienced by the wearer and caregiver when dressing. In addition, this shirt provides wearers with a sense of accomplishment and independence. It is producible in various sizes and colors. It is ideal for all individuals, not only individuals with disabilities. Furthermore, it provides easy access for physical therapy machines. And it also offers easy access for individuals receiving shots.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SUU-523, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

