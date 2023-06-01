InventHelp Inventor Develops Specialty Glass Cleaner for Soot (JMT-251)

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specialty glass cleaner for soot covered glass," said an inventor, from Waverly Hall, Ga., "so I invented the WOOD BURNING STOVE & FIRE PLACE GLASS CLEANER. My design enables you to easily clean the glass in less time and with less effort."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved cleaner for fireplace glass. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional liquid cleaning products for glass. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that soot is removed from the glass surface. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and fireplace cleaning companies.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp