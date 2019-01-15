InventHelp Inventor Develops Sport Walker (PND-4965)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was working with a handicapped teen who enjoyed shooting basketballs, but had to catch himself from falling after each shot," said an inventor from Cape May, N.J. "This inspired me to develop a mobility aid to allow disabled individuals to enjoy various activities."

She designed THRIVE to enable users to engage in various sports and physical activities without hindering the user's ability to employ his hands. This invention could aid in preventing falls and subsequent injuries. Additionally, it could be easy to manipulate and use.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PND-4965, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

