InventHelp Inventor Develops S.R.M. CASE PND-4879

The S.R.M. CASE provides a more effective way to transport or store a flat screen television or computer monitor. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional packaging and boxes. As a result, it could help to prevent unwanted scratches and damage and it offers added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of flat screen televisions and computers. Additionally, the S.R.M. CASE is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and effort when storing or transporting a flat screen."

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PND-4879, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

