InventHelp Inventor Develops Stand for Spray Painting Cabinet Doors & Drawers (OCM-1561)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a painter and needed a stand to hold various doors and drawers for spray painting," said an inventor, from Tustin, Calif., "so I invented the D STAND. My design would accommodate the various dried and wet conditions and it would also help eliminate any smudges, runs and overspray."

The patent-pending invention provides a folding, telescopic, and adjustable stand for the spray painting of cabinet doors and drawers. In doing so, it ensures even and consistent coverage of multiple surfaces requiring paint. It also enables the doors and drawers to be held at the optimal height. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional painters, contractors and do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCM-1561, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp