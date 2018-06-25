InventHelp Inventor Develops STOCK-N-BRUSH (MTN-3057)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a young adult I've always looked for job opportunities in the corporate areas," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. "I know how important it is to look presentable when going to an interview. Your look is just as important as the experience or educational background you need to have when applying to certain positions. As a woman, I have felt the embarrassment of coming into an interview and having to hide the rip of my stockings from the hiring manager, hoping she doesn't see it. With the amount of money I have invested in a presentable outfit, the stocking is the first thing that seems to be collateral damage, which can cause someone to feel embarrassed and frustrated, and it can just simply cost us money. I thought about this idea of the 'Stocking Brush' out of pure experience of a failed and awful situation where my brand new stocking ripped before the day ever began. My invention simply repairs any small tear or rip in stockings. Women all over can feel secure, whether it be going out for drinks, dinner, a job interview or just simply putting on an outfit. There will be no more embarrassing rips and runs that everyone can see. Stocking Brush is a fixable solution to any pantyhose problem."
The STOCK-N-BRUSH provides an effective way to repair pantyhose with a run or snag. In doing so, it eliminates the need to patch runs with fingernail polish. As a result, it could help to prevent embarrassment and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, the STOCK-N-BRUSH is producible in design variations.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an economical alternative to purchasing replacement pairs of pantyhose."
The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3057, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
