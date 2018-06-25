InventHelp Inventor Develops STOCK-N-BRUSH (MTN-3057)

The STOCK-N-BRUSH provides an effective way to repair pantyhose with a run or snag. In doing so, it eliminates the need to patch runs with fingernail polish. As a result, it could help to prevent embarrassment and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, the STOCK-N-BRUSH is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an economical alternative to purchasing replacement pairs of pantyhose."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3057, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

