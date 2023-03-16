InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Accessory for a Wet Umbrella (NJD-2520)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to contain the water from a wet umbrella after use," said an inventor, from East Hanover, N.J., "so I invented the UMBRELLA SAC. My design would prevent the hassle and mess of carrying a wet and dripping umbrella."

The patent-pending invention provides a storage accessory for a wet or saturated umbrella. In doing so, it would effectively absorb moisture from the umbrella. As a result, it prevents water from dripping on the floor, within a bag or other area. It also increases convenience and comfort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2520, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp