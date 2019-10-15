InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Solution for Car Keys with RF Technology (NJD-1925)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to protect against high tech car thieves," said an inventor, from Totowa, N.J., "so I invented BOWL OF KEYS."

The invention provides an effective way to store and protect car keys that use RF signal technology. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional key storage methods. As a result, it could help to prevent thefts and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of newer vehicles with RF signal technology. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances security and peace of mind for vehicle owners with smart key technology."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1925, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

