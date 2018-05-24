"I was inspired to develop my invention after seeing my thigh-high boots flopped over on the floor of my closet. I wanted to develop a way to store multiple pairs of thigh-boots in a highly organized way that would also allow them to maintain their upright shape," said the inventor. The THIGH HIGH BOOT RACK provides a novel and spacing-saving storage unit. It helps to keep areas tidy and organized. In addition, it will offer a neat and eye-catching appearance. This system eliminates having to stack boot boxes on closet shelves or floors. In turn, it will allow thigh-high boots to be readily available and easily accessible.



The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BGF-2155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-storage-system-for-fashion-boots-bgf-2155-300651431.html

SOURCE InventHelp

