InventHelp Inventor Develops Stud Marker Square (HUN-735)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted an easier method to frame walls," said an inventor from Winnie, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a tool which could more easily mark spaces between studs."

He developed the RAPID FRAMING SQUARE to provide an easy way of locating and center marking studs during building construction. This would ensure the consistency of the stud wall. Additionally, this invention could be employed as a square for cutting lumber. This tool could save valuable time and money.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-735, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

